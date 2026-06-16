Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Vaughn Svendsen's avatar
Vaughn Svendsen
2h

Interesting insight. Does seem to be truthy. I was wondering again today as I do from time to time why people are so susceptible to story telling. People will fall for a compelling story even if it contradicts the observable facts. Cohesiveness of the talky collective does seem to explain this as cohesiveness is more important than being factually correct when the most serious threat is from ones fellow societal members when resources are in short supply.

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BankerAtLarge's avatar
BankerAtLarge
5h

This resonated with me, though perhaps for somewhat personal reasons.

When I was younger, I had much more confidence in explanations. I tended to believe that people generally understood their own motives, that institutions knew what they were doing, and that social problems had reasonably clear causes and solutions. Age has steadily eroded that confidence.

Part of that comes from having lived abroad and then returned home. Part comes from spending years managing people. Part comes from raising children and discovering that even siblings raised in the same household can respond very differently to the same incentives, encouragement, and constraints. And part comes from simply getting older and accumulating examples of people surprising themselves.

The older I get, the less convinced I am that we understand each other nearly as well as we think we do. Most people seem to have mixed motives, incomplete self-knowledge, and a remarkable capacity to rationalize their actions after the fact. Yet much of our media, politics, and policymaking proceeds as if motives are obvious and legible.

What I found intriguing about this post is the suggestion that our appetite for simplified stories may not be an accident. Perhaps we are drawn to narratives that make people easier to read because such stories once served an important social function. The challenge, of course, is that modern societies are far more complex than a foraging band.

As I've gotten older, I've become increasingly skeptical of claims that journalists, activists, managers, experts, or policymakers understand people's interests better than those people understand themselves. Not because expertise is worthless, but because human beings seem far more opaque than our stories allow.

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