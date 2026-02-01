Overcoming Bias

Berder
4hEdited

This is missing something. Adaptation *to what*? Adaptation is always in service of something - some goal. It's like saying "my core value is optimization." Optimization *of what*? There has to be an objective to start with, before you can adapt or optimize that objective.

You described a person adapting their superficial preferences to gain greater social status. In that case, their "core value" would be greater social status, not "adaptation."

Anyway, the notion of having "core values" is not well defined and not well grounded. If a core value is an unchangeable preference from which all our other preferences follow, we probably don't have those. More meaningful than a core preferences would be a preference that we would *settle on*, in the limit, as we gather data and experience, and consider many different alternatives. A preference of reflective equilibrium.

Neural Foundry
6h

This is such an interesting perpective on how our preferences form! The idea that we're not just adapting to context but actually commiting to certain values over time really makes me rethink how I view my own interests. I went thru something similar with gaming - started playing to fit in but now its genuinely part of who i am. Your point about how hard it becomes to imagine NOT valuing something once you've committed really explains why people get so defensive about their core intrests.

