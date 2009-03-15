My "Blogging Frozen Heads TV" with Tyler Cowen is now available:

I found the conversation enjoyable but somewhat frustrating; I'll be interested to hear others' reactions. Tyler is in general reluctant to test his reasoning by breaking it down into parts that match some analysis structure; this prevents us from exploring why he thinks cryonics working is less likely than Angels existing. He says our choices to avoid or accept death risks say little about the value we place on our lives, and Tyler also flirts with saying economists are evil.

