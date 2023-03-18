From 2nd grade on my family lived in Southern California, and so we went to visit Disneyland about once a year during my childhood, trips that I greatly enjoyed. So Disneyland would be sacred to me because of that alone. But it also seems relatively sacred to many others. For example, my sister-in-law now lives out a life-long-dream by working there, even though she could retire.

Disneyland thus seems a good case to study, to understand the sacred. Interestingly, it has several big strikes against it here. It is run by a for-profit organizations, it lets some folks pay extra to get shorter lines, and it has no relation at all to religion. And in fact, by invoking the theme of “magic” it risks antagonizing religion.

Even so, Disneyland seems more sacred than are Disney movies, other amusement parks like Six Flags, or Las Vegas and other adult-centered resorts. How does it do this? I see five plausible contributions.

First, Disneyland inherited the sacredness of travel, as it originally offered a way to travel to many famous popular travel destinations, all conveniently collected together in the same place.

Second, Disneyland inherited the sacredness of heroic movies, as it collected the travel destinations where the most engaging such movies had been placed.

Third, Disneyland explicitly added aspirations of a better tomorrow, in Tomorrowland, as well as emphasizing the ideals taught to kinds in its fantasy stories, in Fantasyland. And it stays clean, preventing alcohol or nudity.

Fourth, Disneyland is just a beautiful space, and very well organized, making it more like a great Cathedral. Spaces have a sacred potential not found in stories or movies. Alas the new Star Wars area is ugly, detracting substantially from this.

Fifth, and perhaps most important, Disneyland really does has “something for the whole family.” Toddlers can watch parades and meet characters, kids can do easy rides, teens can do rollercoasters, and adults can shop and enjoy the scenery. And everyone likes fireworks and good food. Disneyland really is a place where a whole community can gather.

No, no one paid me for this post, though I’d happily accept appreciatory payments.