“All is Fair in Love and War” - common saying “So many social, political, and also economic struggles — no matter what they may appear to be on the surface — are actually about who should rise and fall in status.” - Tyler Cowen

We often work to seem neutral and fair in many areas of life. But when it comes to our most important areas, we usually drop this pretense and switch to acting fully selfish and partisan. That is the meaning of the saying “all is fair in love and war”. It can make sense to try to be “fair” about stuff that doesn’t matter so much, to gain a reputation for being cooperative. But on stuff that really matters, we can’t gain enough by being fair to beat the gains from shamelessly grabbing what we can.

Like love and war, status is an area of life we feel is too important to risk being fair; our instinct is to grab instead. So when the subject comes up of if we are giving status to the right things, few are inclined to offer a neutral fair analysis of the costs and benefits of assigning more or less status to different things. Instead, most everyone grabs, pushing to raise the status of what they have, and to lower the status of stuff their rivals have. (Which is why it seems so unlikely that cultural elites will fairly and rationally evaluate how our culture’s status markers should change.)

For example, in the latest Atlantic cover story, “How the Ivy League Broke America” David Brooks suggests big changes to our status system. His complaints about status today:

About a fifth of [Princeton’s] graduating class … [goes] into banking or consulting or some other well-remunerated finance job. … 59% of Americans believe that our country is in decline … trust in institutions has plummeted … large mass of voters has shoved a big middle finger in the elites’ faces by voting for Donald Trump. … Students can’t focus on the academic subjects they’re passionate about … militates against a childhood full of curiosity and exploration. … system overrates intelligence. … Success in school is not the same thing as success in life. … elite schools draw more students from the top 1 percent [of income] than the bottom 60. … advantages of elite higher education compound over the generations. … students … ride an emotional roller coaster—congratulating themselves for clearing a hurdle one day and demoralized by their failure the next. … At the core of the game is the assumption that the essence of life fulfillment is career success. … Many people who have lost the meritocratic race have developed contempt for the entire system.

Here is Brooks’ proposal for change:

Building a school system geared toward stimulating curiosity, passion, generosity, and sensitivity will require us to change the way we measure student progress and spot ability. … grades, test scores, awards … [don’t] tell you if a student can lead a dialogue with others, or whether a kid is open-minded or closed-minded. … An electronic portfolio of their best work … mastery transcript … tests [of] non-cognitive skills … what’s important is that none of them is too high-stakes. We are using these assessments to try to understand a person, not to rank her. … High-school teachers, guidance counselors, and coaches would collaborate each year on, say, a five-page narrative about each student’s life. … independent assessment centers … could help … college-admissions … employers. These assessment methods would inevitably be less “objective” than an SAT or ACT score, but that’s partly the point. Our current system … wanted to [rank] all human beings … [on] a single scale, … If the meritocracy had more channels, society would no longer look like a pyramid, with a tiny, exclusive peak at the top; it would look like a mountain range, with many peaks. … Reviving vocational education, making national service mandatory, creating social-capital programs, and developing a smarter industrial policy. … invest more in local civic groups.

Brooks admits that we lack reliable ways to make comparable scores for people on these things, and that reliability falls as stakes get larger. His solutions is dimensionality: if we score people on hundreds of varied dimensions, and refuse to combine them into a few key scores, why then we can’t say who is better, and so losers won’t resent winners, as there are no winners. People also won’t bother to game or corrupt metrics, as no metric would matter enough to bother. That is, the solution to fights over status is to end status as a thing.

The idea that we could just end status seems to me so crazy far at odds with human experience as to boggle the mind. If you put Brooks in charge of some things, I’m confident that some things might rise in status and others fall, but status would still be a thing. And I see no reason to think that any of Brooks’ complaints about our current system would apply any less to his new system.

But what you can be sure of is that Brooks himself, and his allies, would rise in status, and his rivals would fall. All is fair in love and war and status, after all.