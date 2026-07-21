Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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warty dog's avatar
warty dog
15h

arent they a bit too easy to manipulate, so it would turn to be a game of magic phrases not much interesting for human spectators

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Perry The Cynic's avatar
Perry The Cynic
18h

Where did you get this idea that LLMs are "much less likely to be accused of political bias"? Not only are they routinely accused by all sides of bias, their inherently untraceable (by watchers) operation invites such claims because they're functionally irrefutable. Besides, their conventional training (on a "filtered internet") has a built-in double bias (on the "internet training set" and the manufacturer's filters and safeguard overrides).

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