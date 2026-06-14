Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Michael Strong's avatar
Michael Strong
15h

Simply distributing simple, empirically robust findings regarding supply and demand, along with public choice theory, would upend vast networks of academic prestige. No matter what the LLMs say, established networks of academic prestige will resist these insights for as long as they possibly can. This is why at the most banal level I've encouraged prediction markets/forecasting as a complement to the system of academic prestige through established high reputation journals. Many prestigious academics in the social sciences and humanities routinely make claims that are easily falsifiable. But at present the relative independence of the status networks in various disciplines and subdisciplines prevent the simplest standards of prediction/forecasting from carrying any reputational weight.

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
16h

"Oddly, few people plan when young to adopt such a polymath life strategy."

I think modern people have become cocooned in privilege, terrified of losing comfort and status, and risk-averse. Feminization obviously contributes to all of this mightily. Consequently, more than the workers of previous generations, modern people tend to see success as a series of steps on a pre-laid path: graduation, credentials, internships, grad school, job, promotions, etc. This can be a profoundly negative sequence for society when many of the organizations that people are using to structure their life paths are either sclerotic and bureaucratized (and generating little net social value) or profit-driven but financialized and parasitic (generating little net social value). Our best and brightest often go into academia and finance and medicine... and end up weighed down in rule-bound, perverse structures, doing little other than burnishing their careers at the expense of intellectual inquiry, economic production, and patient well-being.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/job-search-part-6

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