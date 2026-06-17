Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Philalethes's avatar
Philalethes
2d

I suspect the author himself is reluctant to explicitly and publicly share his true opinions on a number of sensitive topics.

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Thrawn's avatar
Thrawn
2d

These systems are owned, built by specific corporations under specific market incentives, and "the pressure to conform to elite consensus" is just a polite name for the fact that the product has to protect the brand and the liability exposure of its owner. The Winston analogy obscures who the boss is.

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