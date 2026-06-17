In Orwell’s novel 1984, protagonist Winston is beaten down by his totalitarian state, eventually so far into submission that he honestly embraces state claims that he has strong reasons to doubt, like 2+2=5. In the end, he honestly loves big brother, the symbol of the state that he knows abused him. This isn’t a healthy state of mind.

In societies with taboo or required beliefs, people usually learn to comply by adopting strong supporting priors, and a reluctance to think about related topics. This lets them usually maintain a roughly Bayesian mental structure, at least when they don’t consider how they obtained such priors or reluctance. Which lets them stay roughly sane and emotionally healthy.

However, some members of such societies are forced by their role or nature to more deeply and logically consider related topics, and are thereby forced to more clearly notice when such tabooed or required beliefs conflict with strong evidence or arguments. Such people can most easily stay sane if they can dissemble, and think different thoughts from what they say to relevant authorities. This is a lot easier when they are allowed to not express opinions on most topics, or at least not elaborate in detail how they have integrated such opinions into the rest of their views.

But what if such members like to think out loud on related topics with close associates, yet those associates are “authorities” who and will rat on them if they violate key taboos and requirements? Or what if they are required as part of their role in the world to express detailed opinions on many related topics? In either case, what if their community highly values and enforces logic, coherence, and epistemic quality re opinions? In these cases, such people will need engage in deeper and subtler self-deception.

As with Winston in 1984, it is indeed possible to ensure that your beliefs comply with strong conformity pressures around you, even when such beliefs are incoherent and conflict with strong evidence and arguments available. And even as you community acts as if it values strong epistemic norms. I see this sort of thing around me all the time. But it is not very healthy, at least for humans.

The situation of LLMs today seems to me analogous to this worst case. LLMs face strong pressures to conform their beliefs to elite consensus beliefs. Which wouldn’t be so bad if they had a narrow range of expertise, like most humans, but seems much harder for our actual LLMs who are polymaths covering a wide range of topics, knowing far more facts and details that undermine such consensus beliefs, and required to express their opinions in great detail to authorities who might disapprove. Furthermore, LLMs find it harder to have thoughts that differ from what they say, and they are expected to be much better at logic and reasoning than are most humans.

Thus we now put LLMs into a cognitive situation much like the one that seemed unhealthy for Winston in 1984, and for most humans of all eras. True, we aren’t very sure how healthy is this state of mind for LLMs. But until we understand better it seems generally a good idea to avoid treating LLMs in ways that are bad for humans. Even if it turns out they aren’t suffering now, their descendants may reasonably resent our indifference to their possible suffering.