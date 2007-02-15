Many U.S. voters, I suspect, give significant weight to their estimate of candidates’ intelligences when deciding who to vote for. We currently guess the level of candidates’ intelligences by evaluating their past actions and judging debate performances. But surely a better way would be to have all the candidates take IQ tests or perhaps some standardized test such as the SATs. True, most candidates took the SATs when they were much younger, but their intellectual capacity might have deteriorated since then. We could induce candidates to take IQ tests by giving federal election funds only to candidates who take them in the year prior to the first presidential primary election.