I’m supposed to be on Dyland Ratigan‘s MSNBC show at 9am EST this morning, talking about medical reform.

While I think I have a solid grasp of the long-term basics, I feel very conscious of all the things I don’t know about who exactly has just said what about which proposals that may or may not have what features depending on who makes what deals. I suspect the fear of looking stupid on all those ephemeral details detracts most pundits from taking the time to really understand the fundamentals.

Added: Here is one video. I was on twice before then, but can’t find those yet.