I just got a lovely gift of a song called "I'll Think of a Reason Later" by Lee Ann Womack. Maybe some of you already know it. Here is the chorus:

It may be my family's redneck nature

Rubbin' off, bringin' out unlady-like behavior

It sure ain't Christian to judge a stranger

But I don't like her

She may be an angel who spends all winter

Bringin' the homeless blankets and dinner

A regular Nobel Peace Prize winner

But I really hate her

I'll think of a reason later

Tasty.