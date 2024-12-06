I started to write about prediction markets in 1988, and not until 1999 about using conditional markets to make org decisions.

Yesterday I recorded a video discussion with Jeffrey Wernick, wherein he shocked me by saying that in 1981 he founded a firm that, for the next three years, was run by prediction markets! He founded AVI Portfolio Services Company to make and sell a financial risk management model, and sold it in 1984 for a big profit. During that time,

Basically all decisions were made by people making bets. Almost every decision that had to be made to govern the company, I built a market about that.

For example, after his partners helped him hire the first few folks, all hiring decisions were then made by markets trading assets that paid off zero if the person didn’t last six months, and if they lasted longer paid off in proportion to outside-the-firm oracle evaluations of employee performance. There were also markets like this for every employee re the next six months.

As another example, they added many features to their model, and had markets in profit metrics for each feature. They also had pricing decisions to make. For all these choices they had conditional markets, called off if a condition wasn’t met, in metrics given the implementation of a feature, or the setting a price, or the choice to hire someone.

Any employee, and several firm clients, could trade anonymously in these markets, which were run via paper and pencil. All the company’s key financial and performance info was made visible to all traders. Their lawyer designed some way to reward those best at betting while avoiding various legal problems. Wernick says no one reported concerns about folks betting against people/features and then trying to sabotage them, though he admits he discouraged folks talking to him about anything but complaints about him or advice from him.

After those three years Wernick moved into real estate, and let tenants trade in his markets on those ventures. He also moved into venture capital, where he tried offering founders more upside if they would use prediction markets to make decisions in their ventures. But they all turned him down, thinking their own personal judgment was better than the markets. None of the many employees or associates who saw his markets tried to copy them elsewhere.

Wernick blames the ego of managers who think their judgment best, hire sycophants, and keep key org info close to their chests. But he liked the idea I explained to him of using prediction markets to manage decisions that managers do not now control, such as how much funding a firm is allowed to raise when from investors, or mutual decisions made with key suppliers and customers. Thus there’s hope.

So, wow, my dream was actually tried successfully years before I even thought of it!