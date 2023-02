Me two years ago:

I hereby offer to talk for one hour on any subject to anyone who can show me they’ve newly signed up for cryonics. You can record the conversation, publish it, and can sell your time to someone else.

Stuart Armstrong has signed up for cryonics, and then redeemed my offer. Congrats Stuart! We talked for an hour, and he recorded the conversation. If he does something with that recording, I’ll post a link here.

Any other takers?