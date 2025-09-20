Overcoming Bias

Ben Hoffman
1d

We might also end up with the impression that the space has a large number of relevant dimensions if we had a taboo against acknowledging one predominant vector, e.g. https://unstableontology.com/2021/04/12/on-commitments-to-anti-normativity/ or https://benjaminrosshoffman.com/civil-law-and-political-drama

Obviously cultures vary in many details other than this one (Tibetans keep yaks, Maasai keep cattle; Japanese grow rice, Egyptians grow wheat), but the relation between these details may not be complex in the relevant sense, so the dimensionality should either be reducible or nearly separable in most cases.

Jack
1d

It can be hard to *prove* that a system is intrinsically high dimensional. Especially if we can't observe it for long.

Sometimes things that seem high-dimensional turn out to be not. For example economics has low-dimensional representations of how goods and services flow through the economy. Laws of supply and demand, etc. They don't capture 100% of the truth, but enough to be useful.

Could similar low-d representations be found for other aspects of culture? This was the premise of Asimov's "psychohistory" in his Foundation books. It's hard to know how to exclude the possibility.

