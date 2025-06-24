In Seeing Like a State, James C. Scott
shows how central governments attempt to force legibility on their subjects, and fail to see complex, valuable forms of local social order and knowledge. (More)
Previously, people used concepts, norms, names, physical units, locations, and assets that were deeply entwined with local culture and practice. Concepts that states found hard to understand and apply, when they tried to enforce laws or extract taxes. So states, once they arose a few centuries ago, pushed people to instead use concepts that states could better see and apply from their bureaucratic distance. Such as unique names, global locations, and standardized languages, units, measures, laws, and accounting procedures.
It seems to me that the distinction between STEM and arts/humanities is related. STEM uses concepts and systems that allow very different and widely separated things to be compared and analyzed in similar and consistent ways, using a “view from nowhere.” Arts/humanities, in contrast tend to have a stronger grip on our aesthetic, emotional, and moral reactions in particular situations and communities, when we very much do and want to see our world differently than do outsiders.
Consider an analogy. Imagine you’ve lived in the same small town all your life. And you are thinking about where to move to live next in that town. Such thoughts would be richly informed by your emotions and life experience there. You’d let your intuitions flow on where you’ve lived, worked, and schooled before, where your friends live, and what areas seem pleasant and prestigious. You might do some calculations, but you’d be mostly vibing on feels. And anyone who is to usefully talk to you about this situation, or to describe it to others, will need to share many feels.
Now imagine that a flood is coming to your town, and you want to know where to go to be safe. For this analysis, you’ll want to set aside most of your feelings and just think about the physical structure of the town, and of the water that is rising. The water won’t care about what areas are precious to you, just about elevation of routes and stiffness of obstacles. A stranger who knows little about your town could use a objective STEM/state map of your town to calculate flood changes nearly as well as could a town resident.
While we moderns have learned to think about many things in state- and STEM-like terms, our aesthetic, moral, and cultural judgements are what we most do and want to see in rooted and partisan pre-state and arts/humanities ways, resisting STEM-like standardized views from nowhere.
This is a problem for those of us trying to get people to see our big problem of cultural drift. We need people to see their precious culture, which they love more than family, via a neutral STEM-like view from nowhere. In particular, we need them to see their cultural world using the robust and general biological concept of adaption. Which of course, like the STEM flood analysis of a town, ignores a great many details very important to us. Even so, when you actually face a flood-like crisis, STEM-like concepts and their implications are often ones you must master to survive.
Great piece. You may be interested in "Seeing like a State University," showing how higher ed is structured by the Dept. of Ed in ways that prevent the integration of STEM and the humanities when the new goal is "job placement" not cultural expansion. I offer the case of a future plumber wanting to get a degree in English & the impossibility of doing so in ways the State approves. https://hollisrobbinsanecdotal.substack.com/p/seeing-like-a-state-university
Scott is an anarchist. He doesn't think we can just do away with the state and its way of seeing but he isn't exactly a fan. Of course you know that. It is possible, indeed common, to make a decision based on a 'view from nowhere' and regret it, wishing you had trusted your intuition or feelings instead. Moving to a new town is a good example of that kind of decision. I've done it myself at least once. And its not exactly uncommon for a person, or a culture, to believe there are more important things than survival. "When a man does not know when to die, he does not know how to live," is the quote I am thinking of but I am sure everyone can think of many sentiments of this kind.
The split between humanities and STEM - or something roughly congruent with it - seems like it's actually the most important split in our society. The two sides are great at annoying each other and terrible at hearing each other, I think.
I think it's easy to think of humanities types who are infuriating because - in your metaphor - they insist they are still living in their old hometown, as they knew it growing up, and which they knew was never going to flood. If there is news of a flood, then that is because we have made some mistake quite recently, or some bad people have forced us to. If there are any truths about the universe that seem to show floods are inevitable (and not due to some bad mistake or bad person after the town's golden age), then those truths are suspect. They can be vaguely written off as 'materialist' or something, or just kept out of focus. This is really annoying and, yes, dangerous.
But I think there is also a STEM equivalent, and it's to cling to a variable rather than an image. Utilitarians, for example, cling to the variable of suffering. It is comforting to them, it is a rock. We imagine that, if we can just optimise reduction of suffering according to some particular formula then we will know what to do. If people suggest that there might be more to life than reducing suffering, they tend to get snarky. They like to keep talking to people who, like them, believe this is just obvious. I think this is probably just as much of a false comfort as clinging to the image of the perfect beloved world before the Fall. I think the complex image, which cannot be reduced to a single variable or even to a set of variables (at least not practically), is going to contain important things that are left out of the variable.
So I think that you are maybe focused too much on 'chances of our civilization/species surviving' as the one important thing, and too dismissive of the other parts of the picture. They *must* be just the useless old/local stuff that has to be cast aside in order to navigate the map. I think that is probably wrong. Certainly there is, at least, a very good chance that it is wrong.