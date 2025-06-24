Overcoming Bias

Great piece. You may be interested in "Seeing like a State University," showing how higher ed is structured by the Dept. of Ed in ways that prevent the integration of STEM and the humanities when the new goal is "job placement" not cultural expansion. I offer the case of a future plumber wanting to get a degree in English & the impossibility of doing so in ways the State approves. https://hollisrobbinsanecdotal.substack.com/p/seeing-like-a-state-university

Scott is an anarchist. He doesn't think we can just do away with the state and its way of seeing but he isn't exactly a fan. Of course you know that. It is possible, indeed common, to make a decision based on a 'view from nowhere' and regret it, wishing you had trusted your intuition or feelings instead. Moving to a new town is a good example of that kind of decision. I've done it myself at least once. And its not exactly uncommon for a person, or a culture, to believe there are more important things than survival. "When a man does not know when to die, he does not know how to live," is the quote I am thinking of but I am sure everyone can think of many sentiments of this kind.

The split between humanities and STEM - or something roughly congruent with it - seems like it's actually the most important split in our society. The two sides are great at annoying each other and terrible at hearing each other, I think.

I think it's easy to think of humanities types who are infuriating because - in your metaphor - they insist they are still living in their old hometown, as they knew it growing up, and which they knew was never going to flood. If there is news of a flood, then that is because we have made some mistake quite recently, or some bad people have forced us to. If there are any truths about the universe that seem to show floods are inevitable (and not due to some bad mistake or bad person after the town's golden age), then those truths are suspect. They can be vaguely written off as 'materialist' or something, or just kept out of focus. This is really annoying and, yes, dangerous.

But I think there is also a STEM equivalent, and it's to cling to a variable rather than an image. Utilitarians, for example, cling to the variable of suffering. It is comforting to them, it is a rock. We imagine that, if we can just optimise reduction of suffering according to some particular formula then we will know what to do. If people suggest that there might be more to life than reducing suffering, they tend to get snarky. They like to keep talking to people who, like them, believe this is just obvious. I think this is probably just as much of a false comfort as clinging to the image of the perfect beloved world before the Fall. I think the complex image, which cannot be reduced to a single variable or even to a set of variables (at least not practically), is going to contain important things that are left out of the variable.

So I think that you are maybe focused too much on 'chances of our civilization/species surviving' as the one important thing, and too dismissive of the other parts of the picture. They *must* be just the useless old/local stuff that has to be cast aside in order to navigate the map. I think that is probably wrong. Certainly there is, at least, a very good chance that it is wrong.

