Imagine passengers on a plane, who somehow don’t know they are on an automated plane. There are no pilots or other officials; passengers have to manage themselves. They fight over who gets to sit where, who gets bathroom priority, and who gets what snacks.

If the jet engines turn off midair, they don’t realize that they are in trouble. The plane still feels fine, and it is now less noisy. To see a problem, they’d have to see themselves as part of a flying system sustained by particular supports, and see how those supports might fail. Someone who tried to tell them about their problem would need to have sufficient status or a clear and compelling enough argument to distract them from their seat, bathroom, and food fights.

That’s how I feel re cultural drift. We are all part of a great many systems, some of which we understand better than others, and many of which we are already engrossed in fights over. To get people to consider problems with how we create and change our key norms, I need to distract them from their other fights. To see what I’m up against, I polled my Twitter/X followers re how worried they are re 32 different kinds of systems decaying or breaking. Here are the implied priorities (relative to max 100) from 3256 responses:

While energy/electricity is at #3, the other 6 of the top 7 are about governments. Three norm options rate highly at #1,10,11, showing that we do worry about norms related to other systems we worry about. But cultural variety is #24, and status norms is #28, and activism is #30, even those these three are core to the cultural evolution process. So we don’t have much generic fear of cultural systems going awry.

In fact, status norms are plausibly the main cause of bad fertility norms, and the high status of govt is why we worry so much more about govt, when it isn’t actually a much bigger problem. So we do have a big problem with people not seeing cultural drift in the abstract as a problem.