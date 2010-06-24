How to make sure politicians aren’t accused of lying:

Acting speaker Brenton Best ruled that no member of the Tasmanian Parliament could use the words liar, lie or lying anywhere within the House of Assembly. (more)

How to reduce the cost of legal procedures:

Premier Anna Bligh announced the new powers for police to issue on-the-spot notices for public nuisance offences … The move would increase efficiency, save time and fast-track more important matters in the courts by stopping minor public nuisance offenders from clogging the justice system. She said the measures, targeting offences such as public urination, disorderly conduct and abusive language, would save the Government between $18 million and $30 million. The power to issue on-the-spot fines of between $100 and $300 could result in public nuisance prosecutions soaring 20 per cent. … That could see 5500 more people slapped with the offence across Queensland each year. (more; HT)