Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Spugpow's avatar
Spugpow
12h

The big difference between AI and humans is speed. Maybe my distant descendants will turn into some kind of world-destroying doomsday cult, but at least I won’t be around to experience it—whereas with AI there’s no such guarantee. Additionally, we have some degree of understanding of human psychology and social systems, and could make interventions like your futarchy idea. No such understanding exists for AI.

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Raphaël Roche's avatar
Raphaël Roche
4hEdited

"The worry isn’t so much that some AIs would want to kill all humans; others who don’t want that could overrule them."

The "could" does a lot of work here. Yes it is definitely a worry (among others).

There is the same theory concerning cybersecurity. Yes, Glasswing Project exists and patches some major softwares. But we have presently AIs able to hack almost anything, and I don't see any sign of the prophetised good AIs that will block these hacking attempt in live. Factually, no good IA stood up to defend HuggingFace. I don't see any operational Ligne Maginot, and you should remember that even the fully operational Ligne Maginot has bad records.

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