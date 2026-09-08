Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Peter McCluskey's avatar
Peter McCluskey
8h

>we have little reason to think we are close to dramatic gains in our AI control abilities.

We have little reason to expect brilliant new insights. But we have more reason to expect that haste is currently causing AI companies to make careless mistakes that could be avoided if they devoted more thought to implementing existing safety insights.

I expect nearly half the risk of an unregulated race comes from foolish mistakes.

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2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Clam's avatar
Clam
2h

"we have little reason to think we are close to dramatic gains in our AI control abilities" is a strange argument *against* regulation

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