Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Don Geddis's avatar
Don Geddis
6h

That doesn't seem to quite be "panpsychism". You seem to be (reasonably) restricting it to "systems made of brains that calculate what they would feel". The usual panpsychism instead proposes consciousness as a fundamental physical theory, where electrons and quarks would have it too. But electrons and quarks don't have brains, so wouldn't seem to qualify according to your description.

You seem instead to be describing something more like Computationalism: as long as you're doing the appropriate information processing, you're conscious.

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Máté Bedő's avatar
Máté Bedő
4hEdited

My strong intuition is that p-zombies are not compatible with our universe. P-zombies are basically entities with indistinguishable outputs to the same inputs as conscious beings. It implies that consciousness has absolutely no utility in such a world. If a trait has no utility there's no pressure for natural selection to select for it. In such a world evolution would still produce intelligent beings, but it wouldn't select for counsciousness, the probability for such a complex and elusive trait as consciousness to emerge through evolution would be astronomically unlikely: we ourselves would be p-zombies in such worlds. Hence, p-zombies are not possible.

And if we assume that counsciousness isn't linked to any inputs, it would have to be a miracle that the sensation of pain somehow arises in response to threaths to the body, and we experience pleasure when we taste nutritious food.

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