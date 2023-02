As of 7am EST today Overcoming Bias had 200,000 distinct visits and 423,000 page views, of about 400 posts and 5400 comments. Our first 100,000 visits, 229 posts and 3189 comments, took 116 days. This second set took 88 days. So we have gained readers, but have lost posts and especially comments. This could be the result of our increased quality control, or it could be that our novelty is wearing off. The last few weeks we seem to also be losing students going to summer break.