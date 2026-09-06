Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
3hEdited

This is contrarian and interesting, but I think requires much more data analysis.

First, I think there is not 1, but 4 important questions:

- whether to follow conscience, or reason, as an individual

- whether to be selfish or altruistic

- whether to follow your own judgement, or that of experts

- whether to choose a policy for each of these things, or to judge case-by-case

Second, your collection of cases is small, and all dealt with superficially. A necessity in putting out a post a day, yes. But I don't think people should even get into this question unless they're prepared to invest a lot of time and study into it, because the landscape is very rough. I mean that for each choice on each big question, you can enumerate many cases which seem to clearly support it; and all of these cases will turn out to have long and complicated histories and relevant facts. I tried addressing just the Bible case, and quickly wrote 1500 words just trying to outline the history of the debate.

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Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
1hEdited

Your example of Bible interpretation is over-simplified.

A. The experts at the time of the Reformation were so utterly corrupt, and so well-coordinated in their corruption, that the clear and correct answer was "don't believe anything the experts say".

B. The argument between Protestant movements from 1170 to the Reformation was mostly over:

1. Whether the Bible outranked church tradition and the proclamations of the Magisterium (the church hierarchy = the experts). The question of who should interpret the Bible was just one item in this larger debate, in which various Protestant sects argued, among other things:

- that scripture was the ultimate authority

- that the laity should receive the sacrament

- the purgation of non-Biblical elements such as Purgatory, indulgences, the veneration of saints, hiring people to pray for the dead

- the poverty of the priesthood

- that everyone should be allowed to read the Bible

- "Let your yay mean yay, and your nay mean nay" (Christian must not take oaths)

- that bishops should be teachers, not rulers

- that Christians should be pacifists

- ... and not get involved in secular politics ("render unto caesar the things that are caesar's"

2. How the Old Testament should be read (literally, allegorically, morally, prophetically, and/or typologically).

3. Which Bible to read. In response to the Reformation, the Catholic Church declared, at the Council of Trent, that the Latin translation of the New Testament, not the original Greek, should be used in theological arguments. There are excuses for this, but I think the true reason is that the Catholic Church splintered off from the Orthodox Church, and the Orthodox Church was created in the 4th century AD by the power of the Roman emperor, who recruited a lot of Greek scholars, who were all Neo-Platonists, and created a church doctrine which subordinated the sayings of Jesus in favor of the Platonism of the apostle Paul, and wrote a Latin translation that incorporated forgeries, and disambiguated Greek words, in ways that supported this Platonist take on Christ's message.

Pope Pius XII partly reversed this in 1943, allowing (but not requiring) Greek to be used in translation and theological arguments, but his words seem *not* to allow challenging the Vulgate on the basis of passages simply not existing in the Greek. (https://www.vatican.va/content/pius-xii/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_p-xii_enc_30091943_divino-afflante-spiritu.html , sections 21-22)

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