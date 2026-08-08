Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
7d

Global governance does not exist and can not. The norm for global organisations is individual corruption, nepotism, and self-appointed banditry. Take the UN, the EU, the WHO among others. Achieve nothing, accountable to no one. A blind alley in evolution not an end point.

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Berder's avatar
Berder
7dEdited

> We’ve been assuming that the goals in our heads are coherent and stable,

No, we don't have to just assume that. Through the magic of thinking about stuff, we can start with incoherent goals and modify them to become more coherent. We do this by noticing cognitive dissonance between our goals, and switching to goals that have less dissonance. Eventually, if we keep doing this, we converge on some goals that are coherent and stable, so that more thinking about them doesn't induce a preference for different goals. That's reflective equilibrium, in moral philosophy.

I feel like you're really undervaluing critical thinking. A lot of what you call adaptive would be (and has been) destroyed by it. Cultures that undervalue critical thinking, such as fundamentalist religious cultures, are willingly blinding themselves, and as a result they make a lot of bad decisions. They're like little brained organisms, and cultures that value critical thinking are big brained organisms. Little brained organisms can be successful by being r strategists. Big brained organisms can be successful by being K strategists. And it's the big brained organisms that end up with more control over the environment.

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