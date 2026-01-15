Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TGGP's avatar
TGGP
9h

> And one thing I’ve noticed is that macro culture change less often involves youth movements.

Don't you mean the opposite? Macro culture MORE often involves youth movements than firm culture?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
1h

I don't think I know what u mean by macro culture.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture