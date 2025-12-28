Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andries de la Mer's avatar
Andries de la Mer
11h

I think there’s also a financial reason: The longer an art style has been around, the harder it gets to make something unique and therefore the harder it gets to sell your work at a high price. Modernism in essence just got rid of the principles of traditional architecture (symmetries, ornament, etc.), and this opened up new opportunities to stand out with one’s designs. All that an architect/artist then has to do is sell it as something special, which modernists have done by intellectualising it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
12h

See John Carey’s book ‘The Intellectuals and the Masses’ which examines the intellectual snobbery and contempt for the masses among the literary elite which manifests in art which is deliberately ‘avant garde’ and thus exclusive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture