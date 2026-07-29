Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Lam's avatar
Lam
1d

I think the last paragraph will change few minds because people rarely assign moral weight to descendants qua descendants, they have specific attachments to specific human beings they have formed relationships with as well as humanity in general due to shared traits among humans such as the capacity for human-like experience. Maybe this will change when more see AIs as moral patients, but I’m not sure a majority ever will.

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Berder's avatar
Berder
1dEdited

Very few evolutionary biologists would agree with your stretched meaning of the word "descendants." You are using it in the universal-Darwinism way that appeals to some futurists and AI philosophers. But the term is native to evolutionary biology, and there the word "gene" almost always refers to DNA genes, and "descendant" means biological offspring (or biological offspring of biological offspring, etc).

What you're failing to argue is why we should *care* about having AI "descendants." Many people do care about having biological human descendants, because our biological instincts and our traditional cultures have programmed us to care about that. Our biological instincts and our traditional cultures have not programmed us to care about having AI descendants, especially if it means the extinction of biological human descendants. Simply because you can stretch to use the word "descendant" for both cases does not imply that our existing preferences for human descendants would or should transfer from one case to the other.

The AIs we create would be very different from us in ways that human descendants would be similar to us. From this perspective, AI descendants are very inferior for the purpose of spreading creatures like ourselves. They think but not like we do, their brains do not work like our brains, their bodies do not work like our bodies. They might as well be alien invaders.

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