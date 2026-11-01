Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Brian Stone's avatar
Brian Stone
1d

Given everything we know about the immensity of space and the time and technology required for interstellar travel, it seems incredibly freaking weird to imagine intelligent aliens that could make it to here would be…whatever the hell people think they’ve seen. Simple little crafts almost always in the shape of things dreamt up in popular fiction prior to that, just barely visible to naked eyes, zooming around nonsensically within the atmosphere instead of just scanning from afar. Like, their technology would have to be insanely, mind-bogglingly advanced to get here, so why do they seem so…mundane and simple and human-like? It just doesn’t make sense. Anything capable of interstellar travel will be technologically and likely psychologically very different from what UFO believers seem to think we see. Meanwhile, thousands of research studies in perception and psychophysics point to ways our sensory systems betray us, countless examples show how easily we misinterpret what seem to be “objective” sensors or recordings, and cognitive biases abound in our reasoning, and it just feels, well, way more likely that the popular version of aliens is, like ghosts and past lives and religious miracles, not real.

Intelligent alien life seems likely out there in the universe. We may at some point detect it. If we are around long enough we may even interact with it. But I don’t think it’ll be seeing flying tic tacs in our local sky.

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James R. Carey's avatar
James R. Carey
1d

I am highly skeptical of the idea that we are in the presence of space aliens. I am even more skeptical of the idea that we are in the presence of space aliens that are ignoring us. If they are here, then I assume their behavior is constrained by some version of Starfleet's General Order 1, the Non-Interference Directive, aka the Prime Directive.

However, I agree that UAP discloser won't crash society.

Live long and prosper.

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