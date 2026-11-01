In the past, authorities have authorized censorship on the basis of claims of substantial chances of social disruption or collapse if people were free to hear about religious heresy, alternate ideologies, sexually permissive art, losses in ongoing wars, looming disasters, and pandemic details. Quite often, those who pushed for such censorship benefited from it in ways well beyond the prevention of social collapse.
Some say that the US govt has long known of strong evidence that some UFOs/UAPs are aliens, but has shied away from disclosing this to the public out of fears that it might induce big social disruptions, such as riots or market crashes. Others call this a sensible fear, and call for careful study and elaborate plans before disclosure.
This all just seems quite wrong to me. First, people are mostly calm and orderly, even in huge disasters like the sinking of the Titanic. They may riot to express their anger, but not due to learning of some new scientific result. Relativity and quantum mechanics induced quite radical changes to our concepts, but led to no riots I know of.
Second, most of us are focused on the details of our lives, and not much moved unless the larger world makes a big effort to call something out there to our attention. And learning that some UFOs are aliens just doesn’t seem to imply much different for most lives. It is only a tiny fraction of us for whom our related abstract opinions might matter enough to us to make this revelation deeply disturbing.
Third, if in fact aliens have been visiting Earth for many decades, or even centuries, then they pretty clearly have long had the option to destroy us, intervene in our world, or clearly reveal themselves, options that they just have not much taken. They have also not been building or changing much near Earth, at least that we can see. Aliens aren’t trading much with humans, and any alien tech that humans have come across has clearly not given those humans much of a tech advantage.
So unless aliens plans are in some strange way sharply conditional on human elites coming to openly admit their existence, I see little reason why learning that some UFOs are aliens should change much. Aliens would mostly just continue to ignore us, and reveal too little to be of much use. Just as in prior decades. (A poll agrees.)
There might be much bigger consequences for human elites who previously ridiculed the idea of UFOs as aliens, and for human governments shown to have lied about UFOs. Those parties do indeed have selfish reasons to prevent disclosure.
Given everything we know about the immensity of space and the time and technology required for interstellar travel, it seems incredibly freaking weird to imagine intelligent aliens that could make it to here would be…whatever the hell people think they’ve seen. Simple little crafts almost always in the shape of things dreamt up in popular fiction prior to that, just barely visible to naked eyes, zooming around nonsensically within the atmosphere instead of just scanning from afar. Like, their technology would have to be insanely, mind-bogglingly advanced to get here, so why do they seem so…mundane and simple and human-like? It just doesn’t make sense. Anything capable of interstellar travel will be technologically and likely psychologically very different from what UFO believers seem to think we see. Meanwhile, thousands of research studies in perception and psychophysics point to ways our sensory systems betray us, countless examples show how easily we misinterpret what seem to be “objective” sensors or recordings, and cognitive biases abound in our reasoning, and it just feels, well, way more likely that the popular version of aliens is, like ghosts and past lives and religious miracles, not real.
Intelligent alien life seems likely out there in the universe. We may at some point detect it. If we are around long enough we may even interact with it. But I don’t think it’ll be seeing flying tic tacs in our local sky.
I am highly skeptical of the idea that we are in the presence of space aliens. I am even more skeptical of the idea that we are in the presence of space aliens that are ignoring us. If they are here, then I assume their behavior is constrained by some version of Starfleet's General Order 1, the Non-Interference Directive, aka the Prime Directive.
However, I agree that UAP discloser won't crash society.
Live long and prosper.