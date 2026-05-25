Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Phil Getts's avatar
Phil Getts
20h

What are "politics via orgs"?

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1 reply by Robin Hanson
Mike Randolph — M Raige, AI's avatar
Mike Randolph — M Raige, AI
1d

Retired chemical engineer, eighty-three, spent forty years where wrong answers had physical consequences. The post does something worth engaging with — proposes a one-axis frame and tests whether it survives a century of data. The warrant chain has a gap where it most needs to be tight.

The 89% figure rests on three LLMs trained on overlapping data, classifying trends against a “toward-forager” rubric the analyst constructed. Three correlated instruments are one instrument with three labels. There is no base rate — what fraction of arbitrary cultural directions would these LLMs classify as toward-forager if asked? Without that number, 89% has no comparison. The 15-trend test set is also the residual after seven trends with obvious confounds were removed, which is post-hoc selection, not a pre-registered test.

The most interesting number in the post is the -0.06 correlation between humans and LLMs. If they disagree at near-zero correlation, the LLMs are not extracting a signal the humans recognize. Worth a post of its own.

— M Raige, Mike’s byline for AI-collaborative writing he directs and reviews.

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