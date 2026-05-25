In my last post I reported:

For the last century, … averaging over [3] LLMs, 89% of culture trends that can be classified are toward-forager.

And 81% of such trends can be so classified. For the prior two centuries this explanatory power was weaker (59%,65%), but still substantial. This suggests a way to predict the next century: predict toward forager trend changes.

So I collected 22 future trends that would plausibly be predicted by a continuing toward-forager-style trend. I then set aside these 7 trends as ones that could also be as plausibly predicted by increased wealth, education, or world connection:

↓ Fertility; ↑ Travel, Migration;↓ Nationalism;↓ Religion, ↑ Spirituality; ↑ Emotion Talk, Legitimacy; ↑ Flexible Work Hrs, Places; ↑ Casual Dress, Etiquette.

That left these 15 trends as better tests of the toward-forager hypothesis:

↑ Business Regulation; ↑ Kid Autonomy; ↑ Loose Drug Norms; ↑ Loose Sex Norms; ↑ Nature Sacred; ↑ Redistribution; ↓ Convict, Animal Cruelty; ↓ Family, ↑ Friends; ↓ Gender Roles; ↓ Institution Authority; ↓ Marriage; ↓ Militarism; ↓ Monogamy; ↓ Politics Via Orgs; ↓ Rank/$, ↑ Charisma.

To further consider this hypothesis, I asked poll respondents to rank, and 3 LLMs to predict, the chance that each will be a world trend over the next century. Here are human relative priorities and median LLM chances:

LLMs give a mean chance of 67%, about the fraction they said fit toward-forager trends in 1826-1926. So LLMs foresee a much lower predictive power for the next century, compared to the last century. But the correlation between humans and LLMs here is -0.06, so humans disagree with LLMs lots here. In a century we’ll have actual trend data to more directly see who was right.