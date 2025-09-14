Abstract beliefs have two big causes: vibes and analysis. We vibe beliefs mostly via intuitively feeling out their associations with people, other beliefs, and our personal status. (Music, art, eloquence, and status often influence this a lot.) We analyze such beliefs by more consciously and explicitly comparing our beliefs logically to concrete analysis of relevant data and established theory.

Most people form and change most of their abstract beliefs via vibing. (In far mode.) But there are experts in the world who have learned about specific relevant data and theory, and have learned how to apply those to estimate nearby abstract beliefs. Those calculated abstract beliefs are often at odds with the most popular vibed versions.

Most public talk on abstract beliefs is vibes. You can tell this by comparing how fast, fluid, and vague is such talk, relative to how slowly, carefully, and precisely experts must proceed to figure out the logical implications or data and theory, and to communicate that to other experts.

Most experts allow their expert knowledge to change some of what would otherwise be their vibed beliefs. However, they usually try to minimize the impact of their expert knowledge, which usually only applies to narrow areas, on their network of vibed beliefs, which covers a much wider range of topics. Often they emphasize the limits of their expert tools, and invoke piecemeal “common sense judgments” to protect their vibed beliefs from being changed by expert knowledge.

Most experts only have a few related areas of expertise. But some “polymaths” (like me) work to acquire expertise across a much wider range of topics. They then have more chances for expert knowledge to overturn vibed beliefs. For them there is a conflict not only between their network of vibed beliefs and expert knowledge, but also between expert knowledge in different areas.

Experts in different areas often claim that their expertise is relevant to the same vibed belief topics, with conflicting implications for those topics. Polymaths must then decide on what basis to choose. Do they go with what their vibes say, with the expert area to which they feel most allegiance, or do they try to use discipline-neutral principles of evaluation to decide which area’s data and theory speak most strongly on the topic?

The above framing allows me to explain and argue for the virtue of two key ways that I am contrarian. First, I prefer to accept the results of the usual specific expert data and theory when that conflicts with vibes, even when most adjacent experts go with vibes. For example, most folks with adjacent expertise estimate the health value of medicine to be high, agreeing with the usual vibes, while it seems to me that our best specific theory and evidence says otherwise. A similar case happens re the value of democracy.

Second, I usually presume that most areas of expertise have substantial insight into topics when thousands have studied an area for decades. So I try to accept as many as possible of the usual specific data and theory driven conclusions of all areas of expertise. When they conflict, I try to use discipline-neutral principles of evaluation to decide which area’s data and theory speak most strongly on the topic.

For example, though I’m an econ professor, I don’t just assume that economists are always right. This is “contrarian” in the sense that few experts are polymaths, and most of those stay loyal to a single home area of expertize.

The third way to be a contrarian is to just embrace contrary vibes. “That’s just your opinion, man. You guys are so full of yourselves. You can’t tell me what to think.” Sometimes that leads to wisdom, but more often to error.

Of course you could just not be any sort of contrarian, and embrace the most common prestigious vibes. That’s the easiest approach, and it beats contrarian vibes on accuracy. But I think that on average embracing specific expert data and theory is the most accurate approach. Even when that’s not what most experts themselves do. Yes, they plausibly achieve social ends from that behavior which I forgo.