Catherine Caldwell-Harris
12h

Robin, you wrote a book that humans aren't rational, because we are preoccupied with social status and we need to use our reasoning powers to justify narrow self-interested pursuits (as Haidt also argued in Righeous Minds.

1 reply by Robin Hanson
Jack
1h

What is "rationality"? Rationality doesn't exist. Or rather, it only exists in domains like math and engineering where some problems are defined in tractable ways.

To apply "rationality" to any decision broader than this is a category error. The "rationalist ideologies" that purport to do so – Marxism, Libertarianism, Effective Altruism, and so on – are as likely to go astray as they are to generate anything of value. Worse still, they tend to ignore contradictory evidence that might cause them to self correct because, hey, you can't argue with rationality! We're above reproach!

Many experts spend their lives mulling over simplified models of irreducibly complex phenomena, and grow so enamored of those models that they fail to grasp the brittleness of their conclusions. Their conclusions aren't *wrong* – there is real value in expertise after all – they just aren't as right as they think they are. Average people often see this more clearly than experts do.

