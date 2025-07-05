Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Steinberg's avatar
David Steinberg
15hEdited

> "I had no idea people thought complex law and tolerance of mental problems were such big problems. Or that they’d think reversing mental issues, and too much school and democracy, were so doable."

What was the exact phrasing of the poll question? In my interpretation based on the wording in this post, changing the amount of cultural acceptance/tolerance of mental problems is a much easier task than that of *fixing* them. Although whether or not tolerance is a good thing probably depends a lot on exactly which varieties of mental instability and how they manifest.

"Mental Problems" as a category seems insufficiently granular to be very useful. Someone might read that and think "I'm compassionate about depression sufferers" vs "Nobody should tolerate sociopathic behavior!". Mental Problems as a single axis is so broad you could probably get entirely different results just by priming respondents to think of more or less sympathetic examples respectively.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Setaré's avatar
Setaré
1d

This was hard to follow. Who is “we”? It’s written as if there is someone in charge of the world and you are making a recommendation to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture