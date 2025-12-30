Overcoming Bias

Steven
21h

I genuinely appreciate an effort to put responsibility on those currently best positioned to do something about it before it's too late (if it isn't already). Thank you.

Matt C
15h

I'm more worried about rage directed at the Amish once cities begin dwindling. It's not out of the question that our great grandchildren will find pretexts to murder them en masse, or forcibly assimilate their children into the dying dominant culture.

The religious subcultures that can preserve themselves and fertility won't "blame" us, or not for very long. They'll more pity us. We turned away from God's plan and cursed ourselves with decadence and infertility. Crumbling cities and vanished technological miracles will be warnings, not losses to lament.

