Most likely, our world civilization will peak in population in about three decades, and its economy will peak soon after, or maybe even before, depending on how bad Africa is at substituting for everyone else in the world economy. From then on rates of innovation will shrink faster than does the economy, and our civ will continue to fall and slow for centuries, until replaced by rising insular fertile religious subcultures (eg Amish, Haredim).

When future folks look back on this, the fall of the greatest civ so far, who will they blame? You, actually. In two polls I asked re a generic civ that rises and falls, people in which period are most to blame for that fall. In one poll I divided the civ’s history into 4 parts: start to rise, finish rise, start to fall, finish fall. In another, I divided it into 5 parts: flat turns to rise, mid rise, peak where rise turns to fall, mid fall, fall turns to flat.

For the 5 part split, 61% most blamed peak, with equal 19% going to each of the two adjacent periods. For the 4 part split, 52% say start fall, and 35% finish rise. Thus the most blame is given to those around just after the fall begins. And as most of my readers are below age 50, and about half of age 50 readers should be alive in 35 years, that’s you.

Maybe think about what you are doing to hinder our civ’s fall?