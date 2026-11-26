For roughly a million years our ancestors lived in small bands of 20-50 people, bands which only ever met a few other such bands in their lifetime, other bands with which they had mostly friendly relations. At night, the whole band sat around the campfire, discussing their problems, and agreeing on what to do about them. Problems such as norm violations, and collective decisions like when to move on to a new location.

The highest status went to “thought-leaders” who identified key problems, and suggested solutions on which the group agreed. This process was pretty functional, as these people understood their immediate world pretty well, their elites were in fact better at thinking about such things, and we evolved many ways for groups to think and talk well together.

For the roughly ten thousand years of the farming era, however, we lost much of this. Our groups got larger, were more dominated by leaders who decided for their groups, and interacted lots with hostile outside groups. The talky collective mattered less, and was less of a route to status.

In the last century or so, however, our cultures have been drifting back to forager styles. Within our small groups leaders are less overtly dominant, and must pretend to lead talky collectives into group consensus. And at the global scale leaders have weak dominance powers, and our cultures are merging into a global monoculture, making the talky collective strong among global elites.

What I think I see today is elites and elite wannabes constantly tracking the news, seeking chances to enforce their key norm: nothing big should happen without their express approval. If there’s a big new trend, like AI or prediction markets, they search for norm violations, or reasons why that trend might be bad for the world. As that could justify people like them taking charge of stuff near this trend. And successfully inducing this change could make them into high-status thought-leaders.

Now yes, our world does at times have big coordination failures, norm violations, and collective decisions, and in principle our talky collectives can help with that. But talky collectives today must pander to roughly the 80th percentile of the population, a level that just doesn’t understand that much about our very complicated world.

This might go okay if those 80th percentile folks were well calibrated about their ignorance, so they didn’t actually intervene unless they felt sufficiently confident in their analysis. But alas that would result in far fewer elites obtaining the high status of the thought leader who can credibly claim to have been a pivotal part of a movement to successfully induce taking control over key areas, to manage key problems.

And so we end up with far too much regulation and intervention, usually badly matched to the actual problems at hand. We’d do better just doing far less. We could plausibly do better with better institutions for aggregating elite opinion, such as decision markets. And we should usually wait until we see pretty substantial and concrete problems, instead of trusting abstract analysis re problems not yet realized.