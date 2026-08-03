Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Berder's avatar
Berder
1d

LLMs are prone to hallucinate and agree with you (and hallucinate in order to agree with you). An LLM output like this is no evidence of anything.

Why did you ask it about "short term success" instead of the more important "long term success"? Is that because when you asked it about "long term success" it told you judgment is more important?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
TGGP's avatar
TGGP
1d

> And surprise, surprise, people rich in those features have not looked very favorably on institutions that would deemphasize those features.

If "a bet is a tax on bullshit", then people with a comparative advantage in bullshit will be threatened by betting norms & institutions built on betting.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture