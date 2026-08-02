Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
2d

Well then we just need to increase your status, Robin! [Seriously, you're a professor at a first-rate university; you're not low status.]

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3 replies by Robin Hanson and others
Doctor Hammer's avatar
Doctor Hammer
2d

It sounds like there needs to be a market where people with big ideas hire high status people to push those ideas as though they were there own yo affect policy.

Which sounds pretty much exactly what the Davos crowd and George Soros are accused of doing. It might be that you are not the first one to realize this :)

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