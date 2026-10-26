Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Phil Getz's avatar
Phil Getz
2dEdited

> [David Sloan] Wilson says economics and economists are terrible, everything needs regulation, and we must make a world government designed to max world welfare.

Ah.

When E.O. Wilson died in 2021, Scientific American published, not an obituary, but an attack, calling Wilson just another white racist whom we should forget rather than commemorate. I remember one of its points was that Wilson had used something called the "normal distribution", which proved he was trying to establish a norm of "normality".

(The chief editor who approved that article, proving herself completely scientifically illiterate, was, last I checked, still in charge.)

I wrote to David Sloan Wilson, who often collaborated with EO Wilson, asking if he would participate in or organize some group response to this publication. He never responded. Perhaps his politics would not let him.

But this question of how to manage cultural adaptation is very like that of how to manage our own evolution, which may be the stickiest moral dilemma in the Universe. Is it better to steer evolution (in which case we will never evolve any new qualia, since you cannot value a qualia you don't have); or to stay hands-off? It appears at first to force us to choose between Maoism and Nazism.

If amphibians had learned to steer evolution, they would never have let the ability to love evolve, since it seems strictly bad to someone who hasn't experienced it.

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James R. Carey's avatar
James R. Carey
1d

Thank you, Robin, for introducing me to Christopher Boehm (1931-2021). His book, Hierarchy in the Forest: The Evolution of Egalitarian Behavior (2001), includes the following quotes. From page 5: “Humans were egalitarian for thousands of generations before hierarchical societies began to appear.” From page 32: “The nuclear families in human societies are scarcely void of hierarchy. Why then do the main political actors at the band level behave as equals?” From page 35: “A distinctively egalitarian political style is highly predictable whenever people live in small, locally autonomous social and economic groups, and in my opinion this situation is likely to have a single causal explanation.”

I spent my career studying and attempting to replicate the Toyota model in the organizations where I worked. It is now obvious to me that Toyota was replicating the social structure of the hunter-gather band in a modern context.

We do not have to be deliberate for culture to evolve maladaptively. We do have to be deliberate for culture to evolve adaptively. Dilemmas (conflicts of interest within the system) inevitably emerge. If dilemmas are being resolved one-by-one in the sequence in which they emerge, then cultural evolution is adaptive.

A hunter-gather band is a team of teams. Dilemmas are resolved within a team of hunters, or gatherers, or a nuclear family, or the band council.

The Toyota I studied replicated that structure in a large multi-national business organization by focusing on the development of the individual team in a way that is deliberately balanced between two dimensions, performance (getting the job done) and team spirit (all for one and one for all).

Question: Who is in control?

Answer: Our uniquely human and genetically inherited nature.

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