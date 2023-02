Six months ago I asked here what Tyler Cowen and I should discuss on Blogging Heads TV. I got sick on our scheduled day, but we are finally on again for Tuesday. Your suggestions from before are fine, but an awful lot has happened since – not quite 28 Days Later scale, but a lot. So I thought I'd ask again; Tyler also asked at Marginal Revolution.

Also, March 24 I will debate Bryan Caplan at GMU on "Liberty vs. Efficiency." What a fun month!