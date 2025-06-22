Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Scorer's avatar
Alex Scorer
4h

AFAIK, male attraction is more to beauty and youth (implying fertility) than beauty and intimacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Martin Sustrik's avatar
Martin Sustrik
4h

Wasn't it about inheritance? As a hunter-gatherer there's little to inherit. Once you own a field, the inheritance suddenly matters. You wan to keep it in the family. But with serial monogamy the concept of family gets blurry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture