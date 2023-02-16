While I’m innovative in some ways, in many other ways I lag behind. That is certainly true for clothes, music, and furnishings. And it took me ever so long to admit that a smartphone was a good idea. And as I started blogging in 2006 at an independent website, perhaps you can understand why it has taken me so long to switch to Substack. But as of today, here I am.

I plan to blog here about as often as I did at my previous site, and on similar topics in a similar style. But I’m told that some of you are willing to pay extra for access to exclusive content, and I’m willing to do that once in a while. But I’m not sure what sort of content that should be. If you have some ideas, please to suggest them in the comments on this post.

Btw, while posts have been moved over from my previous site, comments haven’t moved yet. But hopefully they will get moved soon.