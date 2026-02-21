Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Wostrel's avatar
Todd Wostrel
2d

The observation is sharp — the split between regimented work and autonomous non-work life is the defining structural feature of modern economies. And you're right that it's unstable.

But I think the instability is on the wrong side of your diagnosis. The autonomous non-work life isn't drifting into maladaptation because people have too much freedom. It's failing because the work side of the trade stopped delivering what it promised.

For roughly seventy years, a set of structures made the bargain credible: floors that caught you if you fell, ladders that converted effort into durable wealth, referees that enforced fair play, constraints that checked concentration. Under those conditions, people formed families, bought houses, invested in the future — because the trade was worth it.

Those structures have eroded. When people stop having kids and stop buying houses, that's not cultural maladaptation. It's rational behavior inside a broken architecture. They've noticed, correctly, that the deal is no longer being honored.

The fix isn't less autonomy. It's restoring the structures that made the autonomy productive. Fix the deal — the culture follows.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Anon User's avatar
Anon User
2d

Why are you considering Western non-work habits to be maladaptive? The actually attempted alternative is a more state-run public life, as attempted in states with official socialist, religious, or authoritarian state ideologies - isn't it kind of obvious that those have not been working out nearly as well so far?

Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture