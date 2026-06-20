Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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Dick Minnis's avatar
Dick Minnis
11m

I see cultural competition increasing not decreasing. We're not even close to a monoculture. Nationalism is resurgent with various nations aligning with the various dominate cultures, 3 of which are incompatible and careening towards conflict: Western enlightenment Republics, the expansion of militant Islam, and the totalitarianism of the CCP. Cultural competition is alive and well.

Dick Minnis

removingthecataract.substack.com

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Chris Montana's avatar
Chris Montana
4h

silly

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