Overcoming Bias

Daniel Melgar
2h

"I'm shocked—shocked—to find that [inaccurate /false reporting] is going on [ ] here!". (Captain Renault, Casablanca-1942)

I’m not a cynic. News media is incapable of reporting information without taking sides. This shouldn’t be a surprise. Individuals are ideological—even reporters and journalists!

Not only news (including social media) but any source (Yes even AI) are corrupted by their human masters.

I’m a betting man (thanks to Caplan and you). So whenever someone wishes to take an absurd position, I’m always willing to put my money where my mouth is—But shockingly few reciprocate.

“It is so easy to be wrong-and to persist in being wrong-when the costs of being wrong are paid by others." (Attributed to Thomas Sowell)

1 reply
Michael Frank Martin
3h

I love the motivation behind this line of thinking, but I wonder whether such a system can ever become practical because most "news" is storytelling rather than reporting. (Another theme I remember you discussing recently.) Although the details of who, what, when, where, and how may be verified — and laziness or sloppiness with these can definitely give us hints as to the credibility of the storyteller — the truthfulness of a story as narrative is not itself falsifiable. A story is just an invitation to interpret the facts in a certain way.

An alternative approach might be to utilize a narrow machine learning model trained only to recognize positive or negative sentiment to detect https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emotive_conjugation and report on the +/- valence of particular authors on particular issues. One can imagine this becoming the input to a more sophisticated source of news that blends the perspectives from different sources.

I have some free Claude Code credits to use up so I may just take a hack at this!

4 replies by Robin Hanson and others
