I am just now reading Albion's Seed (Fischer) - and so your description of randomness resonated with me. Fischer traces 4 vastly different cultures (from 4 different parts of England) that were implanted into America. When I think of what makes up the American "culture" I know - it consists of parts of each of these 4. But only parts. The really striking thing to me is when you consider a list of the original cultures individually (Puritan New England, Cavalier Virginia, Quaker Pennsylvania, Borderlanders of Appalachia), they are each an incredibly random assortment of cultural items and habits that do not seem to fit a coherent whole at all - although presumably it seemed coherent to them. What we have now - although it seems somewhat coherent to me - is, of course, just what survived from those cultures.

Western culture may be unique in its high degree of systematization and the resulting over-simplification, because "Western thought" is more-or-less synonymous with "thought descended from Plato".

Or, Western culture may be unique in its high degree of over-simplification, because Western technology advanced a long enough time ago that Westerners no longer need to make fine distinctions to cope with everyday life, e.g., predicting the weather or the buffalo herd migration, but have made life much more uniform and predictable. Crossing 5th Avenue is much simpler than crossing a river. People who grow up in a very predictable environment will never learn to recognize the details needed to make the predictions they no longer need to make. Learning algorithms see those as noise and compress them out. If you start looking for crucial concepts most people don't have, you'll be surprised what you find.

For instance, most people have no conception of probability; they really don't know what mean if you say there's a 30% chance of rain, and can't reason from "smoking has a 30% chance of killing you" to "I shouldn't start smoking". I used to think they were just willing to take the risk; but after talking to enough people about it, I found they really don't understand the concept of a thing having a probability. They think either it will happen, or it won't; and can't see any way that their behavior could change that.

