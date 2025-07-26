Overcoming Bias

Holobiont
16h

A slight rewrite of the trends you identify:

1. Learn - We learn more about our world.

We experience the world less, but think we know more about it through the outpourings of ‘experts’ and the media. We have forgotten the wisom of the past that recognised that understanding is more important than knowledge.. We have replaced what we are taught is magical or supernatural by a new mythology, which we deceive ourselves into believing is rational and ‘scientific’, We have changed our religion to a new one, the priesthood of which is the ‘expert’, a religion which is no less intolerant of heterodoxy than the old religions’ Replacing the demons of old with a new demon, the germ, we destroy the rich ecosystems inside, on and around us and are oblivious to the harm this does to our health, harms for which that false god, Medicine, has no curese, only ever more expensive ‘management’ while prevention and cure would be accomplished by eating real food, but not too much, being more active, being dirty, having contact with humans, animals, soil. We have changed that to which we are intoleran, but are no less intolerant.

2. Econ/tech - We find more tech, and grow our economies.

We are ever more dependent on technology and the stae, less self reliant. Lawnmowers make us incapable of mowing a lawn with a scythe, calculators make us incapable of adding two numbers together. AI will soon abolish the ability to think.

Schools no longer produce school-leavers capable of a long read, of writing coherently, or even of preparing a nutritious meal, let alone growing the ingredients.

The school-leavers of the post-industrial world are fit only for the b***s**t jobs of corporate or government bureaucracies, or being dangerously narrow technocratic ‘experts’ writing brainless regulations. Real work- actually growing or making things, becomes the preserve of migrants from parts of the world which still live in reality.

3. Egalitarian - We more avoid creating or accepting inequality.

We have replaced the idea of equal opportunity by one of equal outcome, regardless of ability or effort. Believe that we are egalitarian while accepting an identity ideology to which is intrinsic that persons are entitled to special treatment by virtue of ethnicity, religion, self-assigned gender, etc. We think that diversity on the basis of these superficial identities is more important than differences in thinking. We disparage, cancel, shu, those who dare to express heterodox views..We delude ourselves into thinking that we have repudiated slavery, while many, are still in wage, debt or tax slavery; colonialism, while most of the Global South is still in poverty due to an extractive neocolonialism without any of the benefits such as good governance peace and law which accrued unde the old regime. We have replaced the rule of Law in either monarchies or republics by bureaucratic oligarchies acting under the guise of democracy.

4. Lazy/selfish/myopic - We more do what takes less effort or discipline. [Agree]

We work less, leisure more, wait longer to marry, and have fewer kids then, using contraception as desired. We have fewer norms and rules that limit words, clothes, and interactions, and we less celebrate self-control. We are more sexually promiscuous, and more accepting of diverse sexual practices and recreational drugs. We less push individuals to sacrifice for communities, are more pacifist and less war-like, and we choose more privacy and personal space. We seek comfort and happiness, over honor and achievement.

5. Signal - We do more than is otherwise cost-effective, to look better. [Agree]

We over-insure, do way too much medicine, make stuff too safe, punish too little, and avoid punishing physically, all to show that we care. We do too much school, and over-clean, to seem smart, conscientious and conformist. We over-consume, to show off wealth and identities. We follow fashion, and see too much art and news, to seem smart and well-connected. We invest more in each kid, for better looking kids. We seek variety, and avoid sameness, to show authenticity, creativity, wealth, curiosity, and courage. We make overly-complex rules and regulations, to seem smart.

6. Enjoy - We do what we enjoy, even if that isn’t adaptive.

We do what we are told will be enjoyable, even if it isn’t, and are under pressure to pretend to enjoyment. A majority are trapped in b***s**t jobs without meaning, but under great social pressure to be part of the ‘team’ and pretend that it is meaningful. We consume far more fiction (but mostly of the passive visual type, rather than the written word, which requires more active engagement) and music. We let our personalities get more gendered (whatever that means). With fewer huge disasters (really!), we less seek the comfort of religion. Even as absolute poverty decreases, the wealth gap increases, and many who are not in absolute poverty still feel unjustly poor.

Juraj
14h

We do less of what replicates us and more of what replicates information (culture), and its carriers (technology and entertainment). The symbiosis between humans and culture is beginning to work against us. https://www.jurajkarpis.com/moneyisstatusmemory/

