You wrote: "If the hour estimates from 1500 are remotely accurate, and if behavior then was roughly adaptive, then we’d need the value we get from fiction to be far larger today, to justify spending eight times as many hours on it." I think this fails to compare MARGINAL values. A 16th-century Medieval peasant could substantially improve the welfare of himself, his family, and his community by spending an extra hour of scarce daylight working; spending an hour consuming fiction came at a heavy cost. What is the cost now to spending an extra hour of one's evening watching tv instead of sleeping? Electric lights are cheap (unlike candles) and tv is cheap (unlike plays). The value of one fiction-hour in 2025 is probably much less than in 1525, but it might still be rational to consume more of it, both from the standpoint of the individual and of the species. I think you are on stronger ground arguing that our fiction is maladaptive, than arguing our consumption levels are.

But I'd take issue with this key sentence:

“If the hour estimates from 1500 are remotely accurate, and if behavior then was roughly adaptive, then we’d need the value we get from fiction to be far larger today, to justify spending eight times as many hours on it.”

I see no reason why the amount of fiction consumed in 1500 would be adaptive, because fiction in 1500 was subject to immense supply constraints. In that world of subsistence farming, there were simply not many people with the time to produce fiction. Also, they lacked the technology to effectively distribute fiction (printing technology existed but was still extremely expensive). Because the supply of fiction was so constrained, consumption of fiction was surely less than optimal!

Consider, by analogy, the consumption of antibiotics in 1500. Because antibiotics were so supply-constrained in that premodern age, it would be ridiculous to assume “consumption of antibiotics in 1500 was roughly optimal.” It would be even sillier to say that we should return to 1500-era consumption of antibiotics!

That said, this is an interesting question and (for what it’s worth) I’m not sure we are at optimal fiction-consumption nowadays.

