Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven's avatar
Steven
4h

No offense, but the correct response to maladaption or a decayed current state, when possible, is to reset back to the last known good state. Bluntly, spiritual fitness requires a spiritual framework and community, which requires a religion and a church. Soulless orgs aren't going to fix the nihilism of modem life with metrics, there's no chance they are even capable of doing so, what is necessary is a return to God, the sacred, and the transcendental. Religious societies will outlast nonreligious ones.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
TGGP's avatar
TGGP
4h

> I’ve been exploring how autarchy might help

Did you mean to write "futarchy" or "autarky"?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Hanson
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Hanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture