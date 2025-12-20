Overcoming Bias

Neural Foundry
18h

The triangle formation between median-left, median-right, and libertarian positions is such a clean geometric artifact of how abstraction drives coalition formation. Point 5 about individual behavior sitting even closer to the middle than policy details tracks with what I've seen, people campaign on principle but optimize locally. The futarchy vulnerability here is real though, the more you abstract the outcome measure the more you're selecting for positions that signal principled non-conformity rather than actual policy coherence.

J C Lester
19h

Like many libertarians, I find the left-right axis too constricting. But if left is intepreted as personal liberty and right as property liberty, then a libertarian-authoritarian axis becomes possible (but it is hard to express on a normal graph):

https://jclester.substack.com/p/the-political-compass-and-why-libertarianism

