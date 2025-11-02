Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate's avatar
Kate
17h

Worst thing I've ever read

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
21h

Robin, the genocide in Gaza has shown the world that the powerful in the west have been abusing their power. They're waging war, committing genocide, imposing austerity measures on their citizens and lying about all this.

If this isn't a good reason for the rest of us to punch up and create a system that's more peaceful and just, I don't know what is.

We can't afford this kind of greed, brutality and environmental destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robin Hanson and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Hanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture