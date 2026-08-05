We rightly celebrate rebels who were initially contrarian on key claims, but then got the world to later agree with them. Many seek to achieve this status by backing various contrarian claims. Of course, as the usual consensus beliefs tend to be correct, this is risky, usually ending in failure.

However I have stumbled upon a way to be both contrarian, and also usually right. It is based on this:

Humanity’s beliefs on many important topics have long been just inconsistent and incoherent across disparate fields of inquiry. Creating a huge opportunity to learn lots of big stuff fast: search for more contradictions between fields, and resolve them. (More)

If you learn key consensus results from many different fields, you will often find that they are in conflict, in ways one or both fields are unaware. As consensus results are usually correct, all you have to do is identify which field is more likely to be correct in this particular case. Which often isn’t that hard.

Of course this wouldn’t let you be contrarian if the wrong field immediately admitted its mistake. Then the other field would get credit for correcting their error, not you. But in fact, fields quite often refuse to accept the authority of other fields with which they conflict. Often they’ve heard of a newspaper version of the other field, which doesn’t conflict, and can’t believe that newspaper version could conflict with the expert version. Oh they know that happens for their field, but see that as unusual.

I see this strategy as an important contribution to the intellectual achievements of my two books, of prediction markets, of grabby aliens, and now cultural drift. One can in fact be often contrarian, and yet usually right.