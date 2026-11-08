Overcoming Bias

Overcoming Bias

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AnthonyCV's avatar
AnthonyCV
1d

It's been about a year since it became obvious to a significant fraction of software engineers that the benefits of AI agents for software development should have big effects. Probably half that since the more savvy C-suites started trying to adapt. None of the people involved have yet gone through a single end-of-year review or next-year hiring plan. So no, an economist should *not* expect to be seeing big effects in wages yet. That's not the timescale on which incumbents make decisions and incorporate new information. It *is* the timescale on which young startups operate and can start to threaten incumbents. And it is the timescale on which AI labs themselves (the ones who are in fact paying much more than the rest of tech) operate.

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Aleksandar Dimov's avatar
Aleksandar Dimov
1d

I think one major reason we aren’t seeing dramatic productivity gains from AI across the broader economy is that AI is still operating through humans, within organisations and processes that were never designed for such rapid improvements.

Take software development as an example. Imagine I use AI to completely rewrite a library used by our codebase, making it three times faster. Even if the implementation is objectively better, there is a good chance it would never make it through code review and get accepted by my colleagues. People would need to understand the changes, verify them, and trust the AI that produced them. That trust will probably develop much more slowly than AI capabilities themselves.

And coding models aren’t even consistently superhuman yet. Even when they become vastly better than human programmers, we’ll still have the problem that AI largely lacks the autonomy, persistent memory, and independent goals needed to drive improvements through an organisation. Everything still has to be initiated, coordinated, reviewed, and approved by humans.

We might already be seeing something similar in mathematics. Professional mathematicians seem quite reluctant to accept AI generated proofs without understanding and verifying them themselves. Even if AI starts producing thousands of important results, how long will it take for the mathematical community to properly evaluate and accept even 10% of them?

I expect software engineering and other industries to face similar, possibly even greater, delays. The bottleneck won’t necessarily be AI’s intelligence, but the ability of existing human institutions to absorb and act on what AI can produce.

So I wouldn’t take the absence of huge economy-wide productivity gains as strong evidence that AI isn’t becoming extremely capable. There could be a substantial lag between AI becoming superhuman and the economy actually benefiting from those capabilities at scale.

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